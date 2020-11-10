With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Delmarva Birding Weekends has announced the first-of-their-kind Waterfowl Weekends, slated for Nov. 21-22 and Dec. 12. Late fall offers high numbers of species for nature lovers to enjoy, organizers said, as waterfowl, hawks, and eagles arrive on the scene. Registration for the event is now open at http://delmarvabirding.com/welcome-waterfowl-weekends/.
Nature lovers can register for just one field trip, or multiple field trips each day of the three days of events. In the morning on Nov. 21, folks can search for sea ducks, loons, eiders and purple sandpipers at select locations in southern Delaware, before embarking on an afternoon trip to the nearby 2,200-acre private Newport Farms to find white pelicans, eagles and a cornucopia of dabbling ducks.
On Nov. 22, local birders who will guide a secret sojourn to four of the best winter birding spots along South Point. The trip takes a unique turn as participants stroll down the private Por Fin Drive, known for its iconic locust trees that grace the gateway to the National Seashore near the Assateague Market. There, waterfowl enjoy two restored ponds nestled in 130 acres of woods and farmland.
On Dec. 12, in addition to a second trip to Newport Farms, bird lovers will visit Cape Henlopen State Park, where pitch pine forest, tidal marsh, dunes and beaches may produce brown-headed nuthatches, snow bunting, loons, scoters and other bay and sea ducks.
Guided by local birders with decades-long experience, the walking tours accommodate visitors from the curious nature lover to fowl fanatics. Every year, birdwatchers from surrounding states flock to Delmarva in the fall.
“These are great nature-oriented weekends,” said Melanie Pursel, tourism director for Worcester County. “People will be amazed by the number of eagles and ducks, but they will see a lot more than that walking with guides in the wilds around South Point, Berlin and Ocean City.”
“The early winter here is spectacular,” said Southern Delaware Tourism Director Scott Thomas. “Imagine hiking a dunes trail at Cape Henlopen to be met with a peregrine falcon dive-bombing a flock of shorebirds. Or spend a morning at Delaware Seashore State Park enjoying loons and scoters. That’s what this time of year is all about.”
Social events for the waterfowl weekends have been canceled due to the pandemic. Typically, these “Tally Rallies” would be held at local breweries, bars, and restaurants, and allow participants to add to the species checklist and swap nature stories with new friends.
Organizers said participants recount the events in terms of experiences, rather than simply observing birds — a majestic harrier soaring over the marsh, a flock of surf scoters, or the eerie hoot and shadow of an owl at dusk. An outdoor experience is the true draw, they said.
The Delmarva Peninsula is considered one of the country’s premier birding areas, thanks to an extensive variety of habitat protected by its coastal parks, refuges and wildlife management areas. More than 400 bird species have been recorded in the region and previous Weekend tallies have topped 200 species.
Participants can feel even better knowing that they’ve helped Delmarva’s birds by promoting birding and habitat conservation, organizers added. Birders, both novice and experienced, make an important statement about the economic value of birds and their habitats through the money they spend in local hotels, restaurants and shops, they said. Participants are encouraged to remind local businesses that they are here to enjoy Delmarva’s natural areas and the birds that inhabit them. This is more important now than ever, they noted.
“It’s our vast shallow bays and large tracts of protected marshes and bald cypress forests that make the Delmarva Peninsula one of the finest birding regions in the nation,” said guide and organizer Jim Rapp. “During the weekend, our guests will hike on private farmland and woodland that are normally off-limits to the public.”
Co-organizer Dave Wilson added that most trips are not physically taxing and that the event provides a rare opportunity to tally 100 species in a day in places that are normally inaccessible. For the weekends, mask-wearing and social-distancing will be the rule. There will be no carpooling, and availability will be reduced.
Sponsors for the events include Worcester County Tourism, Southern Delaware Tourism, the Boardwalk Hotel Group, Jolly Roger Amusement Park, the Delmarva Almanac, My Backyard, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Organizers also offered special thanks to the private property owners who allow the groups to access to their properties for this weekend.
Additional sponsor and registration information, field trip descriptions and other resources for Delmarva Birding are available at www.delmarvabirding.com. To become a sponsor or for additional information, contact Jim Rapp (443-614-0261) or Dave Wilson (443-523-2201) at Conservation Community Consulting at conservationcc@gmail.com.