September might be a few months away, but plans are already in full swing for the 10th Warrior Family Beach Week, beginning Sept. 5, during which the community will again welcome wounded veterans and their families for a time of relaxation, fun activities and bonding with other families.
This will be the 10th anniversary year for Warrior Family Beach Week and the organization that puts it together each year, Operation SEAs the Day. Organization spokesperson Annette Reeping said this week that there will be special activities to commemorate the event’s first decade.
In the past 10 years, Reeping said, “hundreds of families — over 2,000 individuals — have been impacted” by Warrior Family Beach Week, which will kick off Sept. 5 this year and end Sept. 10. Those impacts encompass everyone in the family, not just the veterans, Reeping said.
The first Warrior Beach was held in September 2013, after longtime friends Becky Johns and Diane Pohanka decided they wanted to find a way to help veterans of the post-9/11 era. Along with retired physician Richard Katon, they came up with the idea of offering the veterans’ families a week at a beach home as a way to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice.
This year, the second since a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization hopes to host 30 families, Reeping said.
“The strength of this program in Bethany is tremendous,” she said, adding that, each year, volunteers help provide everything from housing to food to a full slate of activities for the visiting veterans and their families.
The week, she said, “is a way our extended community gives back to these heroes who are recovering from injuries sustained while serving our country.” Those volunteers, she said, have “made this very positive local program possible.”
Each year, the families are greeted with a special welcome program, and as they arrive for the program, the driveway and parking lot at Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 is lined with handmade signs made by community members, as well as visitors, thanking them for their service and wishing them a great time at the beach.
There have been weddings during Warrior Beach week, as well as picnics, special entertainment, tours of local historic sites, golf outings, boat trips and plenty of beach time. An annual parade offers the community a chance to show their thanks by waving flags along the route, which runs from Bethany Beach to the Bayside community west of Fenwick Island.
This year, according to Reeping, with the 10th anniversary in mind, plans are being made for even more special moments.
A major part of the week, though, is the bonding that takes place, both between the families themselves, and between the families and members of the community.
“We have families that leave here that we’re still in contact with,” OSTD Board Member Colleen Kellner said this week. Some return as mentors for the “first-timers” — helping them to relax and take full advantage of what the week offers.
Even during the two years when health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic forced OSTD to make the tough decision to cancel the week at the beach, “We were always working behind the scenes,” finding ways to support veterans and their families from afar, Kellner said.
“This organization,” Kellner said, “has changed my life.”
She said she has a new appreciation and understanding now for the sacrifices made by veterans as well as their families.
“Truly,” Kellner said, “any time we’re able to give back to the men and women who served this country, it’s our obligation,” she said.
For more information on Warrior Family Beach Week, visit the Operation SEAs the Day website at www.operationseastheday.org.