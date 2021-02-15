The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force this week announced its 2021 Warbird Showcase Tour in the Mid-Atlantic region with an additional vintage bomber and warbird flight adventures available in four different aircraft with more flight options.
In partnership with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation (DAMF) the Capital Wing will be bringing the iconic B-25 Mitchell bomber Panchito to several Warbird Showcase events. This is the same type of bomber that flew the famous Doolittle raid over Tokyo in 1942 and was featured in the movies “30 Seconds over Tokyo” and “Catch 22.”
Headlining the Warbird Showcase events will be the Capital Wing’s TBM Avenger Doris Mae torpedo bomber. The Avenger was the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of World War II and is the same type of US Navy bomber flown by former president George H.W. Bush off an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific during WWII.
Also appearing this year will be the WWII Stinson L-5 Sentinel Gayle Ann, considered to be the first Forward Air Controller airplane, as well as the primary trainer for all U.S. Army Air Force and Navy pilots of WWII, the open cockpit Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane.
Warbird Showcase Tour stops already scheduled include Culpeper, Warrenton, Richmond and Fredericksburg, Va., Hagerstown, Md., and Georgetown. Other locations in the Mid-Atlantic are anticipated to be added later. The first tour stop will be at Culpeper (Va.) Regional Airport on Saturday, April 10. The Georgetown date is Oct. 2.
Warbird flights are available on all vintage WWII aircraft, starting at $99. Advance tickets for all Flight Adventures can be purchased starting now through the Capital Wing bookings website at CapitalWingWarbirdRides.org or the DAMF booking website at https://www.delawareaviationmuseum.org/damf/lhfe/rides.html. Seats sell out quickly, so advance ticketing is encouraged. Any unsold advance tickets will be available for sale the day of the Warbird Showcase.
Added this year is a “two for one” flight package: buy a TBM flight and receive a free Stinson L-5 flight. Also new this year is a full “Torpedo Mission” flight in the TBM Avenger Doris Mae, which includes an extensive pre-flight briefing by the pilot.
Both the Capital Wing and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations, and ticket purchases may be tax deductible. All Warbird Showcase events will observe federal, state and local COVID pandemic guidelines.