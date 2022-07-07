If you like butterflies in your garden, you need swamp milkweed, asclepias incarnata. When in bloom, it is very attractive to butterflies and other pollinators. Like other milkweed species, it is the only food source for monarch butterfly caterpillars, which are dependent upon milkweed species and must consume their leaves to grow and transform into butterflies.
All milkweeds contain glycosides, making them poisonous to most insects, except those adapted to handle this defense mechanism, such as monarchs.
Once established in the garden, swamp milkweed plants will produce a large number of showy blooms per plant that a variety of butterflies love. The large number of blooms per plant make swamp milkweed an essential butterfly-garden plant.
Despite the common name, swamp milkweed grows nicely in average garden soil, but it does appreciate a drink of water when it’s dry. Use this plant in rain gardens, along edges of ponds or streams and in other moist areas of the yard, as well as in average soil in your flower garden. It does well in containers too.
It will reach 3 to 4 feet tall, and a foot or two wide, with upright, unbranched stems, and will settle in nicely in the middle or back of your garden. The flowers range from light to a deep, dusty pink or purple. It’s fragrant and deer- and bunny-resistant, too! The leaves are slender and linear, very elegant. The flowers bloom at the top of stems in July and August, starting now around here. The flowers are followed by elongated seed pods, which can be used in dried flower arrangements.
Swamp milkweed will inevitably have aphids. The insects are not a problem unless the plant looks sick. At that point, an effective treatment is to support the plant with your hand and wash them off with the hose. If you spray anything, you risk killing the butterflies and pollinators that love the plant, too.
The monarchs need milkweed to help reverse their declining numbers. This is a lovely plant for both us and the butterflies! It is an excellent addition to a flower garden.