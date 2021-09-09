In an effort to work toward ending Alzheimer’s disease — for the 19,000 Delaware residents living with the malady and their 46,000 caregivers — area residents are being invited to participate in the 2-mile Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Planned at Grove Park, on Grove Street and Columbia Avenue in Rehoboth Beach, the event will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony signifying solidarity in the fight against the disease, organizers said.
Registration for the event, which will be held regardless of weather conditions, will be at 9 a.m. that day. Strollers will be allowed, but no skateboards, bicycles, inline skates or wheelie footwear. Well-behaved dogs are also allowed but must be on leashes.
The goal is to raise $182,000, and by mid-week more than $87,500 had been raised.
“The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because, like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” organizers explained.
Everyone who is registered will receive a Promise Garden flower, with blue representing someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and purple for those who have lost someone to it.
While the plan is for an in-person walk — with proper distancing from others, wearing face masks where required, contactless registration and hand sanitizing — there will also be options to participate online and in local neighborhoods. Register and see updates at alz.org/delval/walk.
“As a community, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. And we can do that right here in Sussex County, through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Jody Trinsey, Walk manager at the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The Rehoboth Beach Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings our community together, united under the vision of achieving a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Every single volunteer, team, sponsor and partner helps move our mission forward, and helps us to better serve and support those impacted by this devastating disease,” she said.
More than 11 million family members and friends provide care. See alz.org or call 1-800-272-3900 for more information.