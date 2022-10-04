The Leslie Kopp Group of Long & Foster Real Estate will host the annual Wags, Witches & Warlocks Halloween Festival & Parade in Bethany Beach on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event brings families and pets to the coastal town for a day of fun while raising funds and creating awareness for the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA). Funds raised through this year’s parade will help the BVSPCA kick start a Paws for Change program in Sussex County, Delaware.
Led by the Indian River High School Marching Band, the parade and costume contest will begin at 10 a.m. Costumes will be judged, with awards for the Funniest, Scariest, Cutest, Best Pet, Best Family, Best with a Pet and the Most Original.
Participants can enjoy activities throughout town, such as Halloween crafts for kids, storytime at Bethany Beach Books and trick-or-treating at approximately 50 participating businesses throughout town from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (just look for their trick-or treat flag).
The BVSPCA will have pets available for adoption throughout the day.
In-person registration opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and participants are being encouraged to register on-line prior to the event. Visit www.WagsWitchesandWarlocks.com to register or make a donation to the BVSPCA. A rain date has been set for Sunday, Oct. 30, and that change would be announced on the event website and Facebook page should there be inclement weather on Saturday.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is a non-profit organization that relies solely on the generosity of the community to support their programs and services. The BVSPCA is a tax-exempt charity under Section 501(c)(3).