Springboard Collaborative, the non-profit organization behind the new Georgetown Pallet Village, is looking for both community volunteers and sponsors to assist in their “Paint the Town” initiative on July 6-7.
The Pallet Village, designed to provide temporary housing for individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness and economic hardship, opened their doors in January 2023 and is operating at full capacity, with 40 participants currently living in the village. The cabin dwellings are designed to provide a safe, comfortable stepping-stone on the path to lasting housing. Participants in the village receive coordinated care and resources, such as job training, sober recovery program access, and mental and physical health resources.
With the program up and running successfully, the “Paint the Town” initiative aims to beautify the Pallet Village through transforming the white cabins into a coastal color palette. Over the course of two days on July 6 and 7, volunteers are being invited to be a part of the event onsite as they work together with participants on the transformation.
“The Georgetown Pallet Village has already seen quite a few success stories from our village participants,” said Judson Malone, Springboard Collaborative co-founder. “Since we opened the doors in January 2023, we have had eight participants who have found permanent housing, 13 connected with medical providers, 19 enrolled in sober recovery treatment, and 25 in job training or employed. The purpose of this program is a ‘Hand Up, not a Hand Out’ as we work alongside our participants on the path to secure and lasting housing.”
The Paint the Town event seeks to now beautify to village and will need 80 volunteers over two days to help prep and paint each cabin in the coastal color palette selected. Sherwin-Williams of Rehoboth Beach has donated the paint, while Bert Ovide of Overall Custom Paint Company and Jay Huss of Hooked on Plants have spearheaded organizing volunteers and sponsors.
“We welcome volunteers of any skill level to help us during these days,” said Ovide. “We will provide onsite training and supervision to help volunteers, and are thrilled to be a part of this initiative.”
Volunteers can expect to be onsite between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and are welcome to do half-day shifts as well.
In addition, the Pallet Village is looking for sponsors who would like to be part of the initiative, and organizations to donate $1,000 to sponsor a cabin.
“Our biggest need now is to continue raising funds to support our participants on their quest to independent, healthy and secure living,” said Malone. “It is such a joy to be a part of this journey helping our neighbors, and we hope our local businesses will want to be a part of this event.”
Businesses and individuals interested in supporting the July 6-7 “Paint the Town” event through sponsorship or volunteering can go to https://www.the-springboard.org/paint-the-town to sign up.
“We are so excited to come together as a community and be part of this event,” said Jay Huss of Hooked on Plants. “There is nothing more important than helping our neighbors and working together so we all succeed.”