A local group of volunteers and visually-impaired persons (who the group calls VIPs) meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Delany Hall at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church on Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach.
The volunteers read and discuss with the VIP’s the latest local news from the Coastal Point. Some of the group said they can remember back when there was no development going on, just lots of chickens and farms. They zero in on the Hocker’s ads and especially the obituaries. The sessions usually end with a game of trivia.
The group, which is nondenominational, started more than 25 years ago and had quite a few VIPs and volunteers, but as the years have gone by, organizers said recently, the group has gotten smaller and smaller.
“People move, people get busy with other things and, sadly, people pass away.”
The leader of the group, Ita Kavenaugh, said they have a Christmas party each year at a local restaurant and a picnic at John West Park every June.
“We have a master hotdog-griller. His name is Harry James,” Kavenaugh said. “Most importantly, we pick up and deliver as long as a VIP lives in the Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Millville area. We have one member who always brings her beautiful Labrador, Andy.”
The group is always looking for new members — both VIPs and volunteers. Anyone who would like to join the group can call Kavenaugh at (240) 315-4361 or e-mail her at itakavanaugh@gmail.com.