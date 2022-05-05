The Winston Churchill quote, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give” summarizes the work of the South Coastal Village Volunteers.
The quote, printed in the organization’s newsletter, is a reminder that often those who assist are as gratified — sometimes more — by kind gestures as the recipients.
About 90 men and women at South Coastal Village Volunteers brighten the days of those who need a little help in Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Millville and South Bethany, including the elderly eager to stay in their homes, by cheerfully driving them to medical appointments or haircuts, shopping for them, picking up prescriptions, stopping by to play a game, programming cell phones, setting up e-mail, balancing checkbooks, watering plants, checking smoke alarms, changing lightbulbs, flipping mattresses — and that’s just a partial list.
In recent months, those who buy annual memberships to the organization’s services have also been delighted when volunteers who have become their friends arrived at their doors carrying Easter baskets, Valentine’s Day cards and cut-outs of shamrocks to celebrate St. Patricks’ Day.
Members pay a yearly fee of $500 for one person or $750 per household, and receive 25 hours of service each month, explained Joan Gordon, who handles public relations for the organization.
Financial assistance is available for those who can’t afford the fee.
“We have had wonderful success,” said Gordon — who, with her husband, Jack, heard about a similar organization in 2013. “We thought, ‘What a great idea. This is something we should have in Bethany.’ Now that we have it here, our volunteers get attached to the members and they do all sorts of things for them.
“A typical request is transportation to medical appointments, but others just want someone to visit them. They might be housebound, and they’d like to have someone come and see them. Some of them ask for a call every day to see if they are OK and to see if they need anything. Some of them need help with gardening or with computer literacy,” she said.
Currently, there are about 35 members, with both members and volunteers still being accepted.
South Coastal Village Volunteers started in January of 2021. Volunteers were solicited and office space found at Ocean View Town Hall on West Avenue. There’s a steering committee of paid employees who operate the office and, of course, the vital volunteers.
“It’s rewarding to be involved. My husband and I are both in our 80s, and we don’t have any family in this area. We feel that someday we might need that help, so we were eager to get involved,” Gordon said.
“Our volunteers are so enthusiastic about the members and helping them, and they are so grateful knowing they are improving the quality of life for someone. Our members say, ‘I have all these new friends.’ One member said, ‘My biggest problem is I have all these new friends and I can’t keep up with them.’ There is an exchange of energy, there are feelings, affection.
“Both the members and volunteers feel so appreciative of what is going on. When you volunteer you get back as much as you give,” Gordon said.
For more information, visit www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org, call (302) 500-1281 or e-mail southcoastalvillage@gmail.com.