When the iconic super-sized turquoise beach chair in front of Justin’s Beach House in Bethany Beach was splintered into pieces in an August storm, the foundation that runs the vacation house for families impacted by cancer knew they had to replace it.
They weren’t quite sure, though, how to proceed. Even as funds began to pour in for the chair’s replacement, “We didn’t want to do anything until we had a plan,” said Kathy Green, executive director of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation.
“People reached out to us saying ‘Oh, my gosh, how can we help?’” Green said.
At first, the hope was to rebuild the old chair, but it quickly became apparent that that was not going to be possible. The chair was too heavily damaged.
“All of the sudden,” Green said, “we had this chair replacement fund,” because several groups of people came together to help. Friends of Justin Jennings, the young man whose family started the foundation in his honor after he died of cancer in June 2000, jumped in and took the lead, and were joined, Green said, by anonymous donors and by community members.
“We were able to raise quite a bit of money,” she said.
And then, Mike Cummings of Miken Construction offered to find a replacement chair — one that would be better suited to withstand the elements — including the occasional nor’easter and hurricane, to which the area is prone.
The new chair is made of a wood-look composite material.
“It’s really heavy,” Green said. “It’s definitely the right material to be outside in the weather.”
Green said she and the foundation board are very grateful for the support of the community in replacing the chair and stunned by the speed at which the whole project came together.
Along with the chair, which had become a favorite photo spot for families who visited the respite home, as well as a community landmark, the chair was also served as signage for the house, with “Justin’s Beach House” painted across the back of the chair. Now, all of that is in place again. Even the signature turquoise color has been replicated in the new chair.
“It makes the house look complete again,” Green said.