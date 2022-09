Representatives of the Volunteer Delaware 50+ Advisory Council present a donation to Love Inc. Pictured, from left, are: Gissela Cruz and Kathryn Alban from Love Inc.; Mindy Goss, president of the Sussex County Volunteer Delaware 50+ Advisory Council; Ann Gorrin, program administrator, Volunteer Delaware 50+; and Shelby Weilepp, treasurer, Sussex County Volunteer Delaware 50+ Advisory Council.