A new fundraising venture by Village Volunteers will offer a virtual tour showcasing the exceptional kitchens in a dozen homes in Delaware’s beach towns that have been designed and built in a variety of styles.
The Autumn at the Beach Kitchen Tour will be released for viewing beginning Oct. 10 and available through Nov. 7. Tickets for the virtual 12-episode, hour-long presentation cost $25 and are now on sale at villagevolunteer.org.
“The project is the Village’s fund-raising event of the year, enabling it to continue to meet the expectations of its growing membership,” said volunteer and Village board member Janet Davis, who proposed the concept. “It is synonymous with Village Volunteers. Kitchen Tour is all about home — and that’s what we’re all about.”
A nonprofit organization with more than 125 volunteers serving more than 250 members in Lewes, Rehoboth and Milton, Village Volunteers is dedicated to helping older adults live independently and safely. It recently assisted in the development of an affiliate, South Coastal Village Volunteers, which serves older adults in the towns of Bethany, Millville and Ocean View.
Among the Village’s many services are transportation, home assistance and friendly visits, as well as social, educational and wellness programs designed to enhance the lives of its members.
“Our kitchens are where we gather — where not only meals but memories are made. They reflect who we are — and in the case of the spectacular kitchens on the Autumn at the Beach Kitchen Tour, who we’d like to be,” said Davis, adding that they hope to develop a live, in-person tour for next year.
From the outset, a planning committee aimed for a broad representation of kitchens, selecting different eras and styles. Its final choices include homes from Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach with historic kitchens, such as the Old School House in Lewes; classic kitchens, such as Hillmoor, recently filmed for HGTV; contemporary style kitchens; and Village founder Jackie Finer’s totally accessible kitchen. Interviews with owners are merged with the work of award-winning filmmaker Rob Waters and his production company, W Films.
The title of each of the 12 episodes and its owner is: “Aging in Place,” Jackie Finer; “The Old School House,” Chris Holt and Emory Bevill; “Pinecone Landing,” Kathleen and Preston Schell; “The Oar House,” Lori Bernstein and Jack Ansaldi; “Minimalist Treehouse,” Kathryn Byrne and Cliff Diver; “The Governor Rodney House,” Debi and Ed Hertzfeld; “The House with Three Lives,” Betty and Steve Rogers; “Bayview Retreat,” Lynne and Dick Carpenter; “The English Cottage,” Mara Dell and David Gehring; “Hillmoor,” Richard Green; “Finally, a Forever Home,” Kristi and Earl Webb; “The Lookout,” Lori and Chris Schell.