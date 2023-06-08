When James Jensen was discharged from the U.S. Army in the late 1960s, returning Vietnam veterans weren’t always treated well.
The 75-year-old Harford County, Md., native and incoming commander of VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View never forgot that. So when he and his wife, Deborah, moved to Delaware, he was pleased to observe, and experience, respect for veterans and gratefulness for their service.
“Not a day goes by when they don’t thank me for my service. Once in a while, I will have a Vietnam veteran hat on, but in some stores they have just gotten to know me,” said Jensen, who will be sworn in during a VFW convention on Saturday, June 17, in Claymont. He will succeed Commander John Gossart.
“I was in line in Dollar General in Ocean View, and a woman behind me said, ‘I got that.’ I thought she meant I cut in front of her. I said, ‘I’m sorry, ma’am,’ and she said, ‘No. I mean I want to pay for that.’ She paid almost $30 for my tab. I was just so moved by that. I couldn’t thank her enough. She said she just wanted to do her part. I couldn’t wait to come home and tell my wife,” he said, adding that the couple dotes on nieces and nephews but have no children.
Jensen, who served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, will take over as commander at the first local post meeting in July.
A VFW member for seven years, and retired as manager of a car dealership, he said he is grateful Gossart “took me under his wing as I followed him and learned what a commander does.”
“I will try to carry on what he did and make it better if I can. Right now, I am looking at drawing new members, younger members. The VFW needs young members. A young person out of the service is not going to want to get into the VFW or the American Legion if they cannot bring their families and we have nothing oriented for families and children. We are looking at putting a pavilion on the grounds in the next two years so we can have picnics and draw younger members,” said Jensen, who will be commander for two years, working with two female officers whose positions have traditionally been filled by men.
“For the first time in I don’t know how many years, our senior vice commander is a woman, Sharon Ruest, and the chaplain is a female, Phyllis Scully Stokely. I got some good people,” he said.
Both women are retired from the military. Ruest was a captain in the U.S. Navy, stationed at the Pentagon, and Stokely, an attorney, is retired from the U.S. Air Force.
Jensen’s father and mother both served in the military during World War II, with his father being a soldier and his mother working as a dental technician.
“My father was on a carrier at the time. Two ships sunk, so he was stationed in Florida. My mother met him in Miami,” he said.
“As commander, I want to make everything go as smoothly as I can. Our main objective is everything we do is for veterans. We want to keep our post going, as far as what we do to help veterans. We have all kinds of programs for veterans, and we want to make it better. John initiated quite a bit of it. We take care of veterans. We call veterans and ask if they need help. We bring them back and forth to meetings, to the hospital, whatever they need.
“Getting ready for the next year, I am hoping to ask the president of the auxiliary to go to Michigan with me and turn over a nice donation to the Home of the Brave. The headquarters is in Michigan,” he explained.
As commander, Jensen will emcee events and continue to work with, and learn from, Gossart.
“We made an amendment so I can have him with me as my advisor, so he will be my advisor for one year. He is on the board, but he is a non-voting member of the board. I also made him my judge advocate,” Jensen said.
“Jim Jensen was a loyal senior vice commander and did a great job in that capacity. He always had my back, and I am grateful to him. He will be a fine commander, and our post is fortunate to have him as our new leader,” Gossart told the Coastal Point.
“I would like to thank all my officers and post members for their support during my two years as VFW Post 7234 commander. You are the best,” Gossart added.
Jensen said it’s important to have an active VFW in Ocean View “because we do so much for the community, for the downtrodden people.”
“We do everything for everybody who comes in. People can call us and ask for help. We will give free meals if they come in for breakfast or dinners. If they come in and they are downtrodden veterans, they don’t tell you, but you can tell,” he said.
“We take care of the homeless veterans. We take care of veterans in our post. It’s a caring organization — I came to find that out over the past seven years. We give veterans quilts through the Quilts of Valor program. We are very pleased to be in this post here in Delaware,” Jensen said.