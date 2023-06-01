The new Memorial Park at VFW Post 7234 was dedicated Tuesday morning under a blue sky, with Commander John Gossart welcoming the hundreds of people attending and reminding them that the park was designed to remember those who gave their lives while serving in the armed forces.
“It is a place of honor. It is a place of dignity. It is a place of respect. It is a place of reflection,” he said, adding that survivors are welcome to sit on a bench and seek solace.
“Say a prayer, talk to a loved one and embrace the beauty of this special place,” Gossart said, thanking those who worked with him to create the park.
“It represents thousands of hours of planning and hard work. I salute each of you, and I thank each of you,” he said.
He invited those who purchased bricks engraved with names of veterans to “take time to come and sit and reflect” at the park, with its benches and circular walkway.
Flags at the park represent each branch of military service, and stand alongside the Delaware state flag and POW-MIA flags.
“The purpose of Memorial Park is to honor those who served our country in the armed forces and those who have served our post. Many people buy bricks for their fathers, sisters, mothers. I bought one for my grandfather,” said Gossart, who has been commander of the VFW post since 2021 and captain of the Honor Guard since 2020.
He explained that each brick has space for three lines. A person’s name is engraved, and the branch of service. Some bricks also have the miliary rank and the years of service, plus a personal tribute. Bricks cost $100. See the post website at www.vfw7234.com or their Facebook page for more information.
Those attending the dedication service were invited to take one of the white carnations being distributed and lay it on a brick as VFW soloist Jennifer Carter sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.”
Gossart recognized officers, led the “Pledge of Allegiance” and national anthem, and introduced the chaplain, who offered a prayer.
He also introduced World War II veteran Ernie Marvel, 99, and 98-year-old Irv Hudson, as well as Gen. John Conaway and a commander sergeant-major he recently met who, at 98, is transferring to the VFW Post.
Veterans from the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat theaters were introduced, and Gossart welcomed them, saying, “How blessed we are to have so many of them with us today.”
Names of VFW members who have died in the past year, as well as auxiliary members, were read. As each name was called, a bell rang and Gossart, standing on the grass in front of the VFW building, near dignitaries seated in a half circle behind the podium, saluted.
A moment of silence followed.