The importance of honoring veterans “who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom” will be emphasized when Jim Jensen, senior vice commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 in Ocean View, speaks at the Veterans’ Day ceremony at the post, at 29265 Marshy Hope Way.
Planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, the event will honor veterans, their spouses and families. The public is welcome.
Jensen, an Ocean View resident who served in the U.S. Navy, and in Vietnam, from 1967 to 1969, titled his remarks “Thoughts on Veterans’ Day.”
“On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the fighting of World War I ended, in 1918. Due to the conclusion of the war, Nov. 11 became recognized as a day of celebration,” Jensen told the Coastal Point, adding that it was originally known as Armistice Day.
In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, it was renamed.
“Today we honor all our veterans who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom. … They were extraordinary people until they heard the call of duty and left their families and their lives to fight to protect our country and maintain our way of life,” he said, referring to his prepared remarks.
“Let us salute those who are currently fighting for our freedoms. The war on terrorism has helped us recognize how unique and special our freedom is, and we must defend it, to not only honor those who are fighting, but for each of us to take part in defending it,” he said.
Every American shares in that duty, although it isn’t necessary to join the U.S. Army “to defend our way of life,” he said.
“We can protect our freedom by maintaining it here in America. We must put our freedoms into action by voting, and be sure everyone feels the freedom, by volunteering in our communities and teaching our children what it really means to be an American,” he said, adding that Veterans Day is a “day to remember, to begin our journey and to protect our freedom of many generations to come.”
The ceremony will also include singing of the national anthem by VFW Department of Delaware vocalist Jennifer Carter, invocation by Post Chaplain John Mitchell, veteran poem by Frank Bolen, Presentation of Quilts of Valor by Dana Mason and Marguerite Niemoeller of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, and introduction of guests including state Sen. Gerald Hocker, state Rep. Ron Gray, Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson, Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman and Ocean View Mayor John Reddington.
“Veterans Day is a day to honor all of America’s veterans, past and present,” Reddington told the Coastal Point this week.
“It’s a way to thank families for the services of their sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, husbands and wives, cousins and friends, no matter where they served, overseas or at home. And it’s a day to say to a vet, ‘Welcome home.’”
The veterans’ poem, “All I Did Was Fight a War,” was written by Bolen, who served in the Third Marine Division 2/4 in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.
He wrote, in part, “On Monday, Memorial Day, I went to the Ocean Pines Memorial on Route 589. They tell me it’s my memorial, it was built to honor all veterans. All I did was fight a war. I looked around and saw a lot of flags flying high and proud, the brick walls and pavers with all the names on them, some of my friends are there with a star next to their name which means they never made it. They tell me all that is for me. All I did was fight a war.
“As I sat in the fourth row I looked up and saw me in 20 years. There were eight former POWs from WW2. I thought to myself, ‘I wonder how they made it and really what they had to do. I can’t imagine their past. All I did was fight a war.’
“I looked over to my left in the front row. There were four Gold Star mothers. I thought about their lives and what they have lived with losing a husband, son or daughter, how hard every day must be. All I did was fight a war.
“No one asks to go to war and no one comes back the same. I often wonder who I would be if I never went to war. I wonder how those four gold star mothers’ lives would be different. I wonder how many sleepless nights those POWs have had. I wonder why so many people make a big deal out of us ‘Nam vets. All I did was fight a war.”