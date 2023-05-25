Members of VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View will host its 11th annual Memorial Day observance on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, and dedicate the new Memorial Park at the post in Ocean View at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.
Lt. Col. Gaetano Gravino Jr., commander at the U.S. Army National Guard training facility just north of Bethany Beach, will be the guest speaker at the Memorial Day event. Also attending will be Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman. The public is welcome to the event, which will be held rain or shine.
“It’s Memorial Day weekend, and a lot of people are on the beach and the boardwalk and in the neighborhood and the shops. They are there, and they stop by to see the program and to see what is going on,” said Post Commander John Gossart.
“Usually there is a large crowd there. We say ‘The Pledge of Allegiance.’ The national anthem is sung by our soloist, and there is an invocation, then the substance of the program. The poem ‘All I Did was Fight a War,’ written by one of the VFW members, will be read,” he said, referring to a poem Frank Bolen composed.
In part, the poem states, “On Monday, Memorial Day, I went to the Ocean Pines Memorial on Route 589. They tell me it’s my memorial, it was built to honor all veterans. All I did was fight a war. I looked around and saw a lot of flags flying high and proud, the brick walls and pavers with all the names on them, some of my friends are there with a star next to their name which means they never made it. They tell me all that is for me. All I did was fight a war.
“As I sat in the fourth row I looked up and saw me in 20 years. There were eight former POWs from WW2. I thought to myself, ‘I wonder how they made it and really what they had to do. I can’t imagine their past. All I did was fight a war.’
“I looked over to my left in the front row. There were four Gold Star mothers. I thought about their lives and what they have lived with losing a husband, son or daughter, how hard every day must be. All I did was fight a war.
“No one asks to go to war and no one comes back the same. I often wonder who I would be if I never went to war. I wonder how those four gold star mothers’ lives would be different. I wonder how many sleepless nights those POWs have had. I wonder why so many people make a big deal out of us ’Nam vets. All I did was fight a war.”
Also at the Memorial Day observance, there will be roll call of the deceased, prayer, remembrance of prisoners-of-war and those missing in action, tribute songs and symbolic tributes with red, white and blue flowers. The Honor Guard will play “Taps,” and the audience will sing “God Bless America.”
It is important to observe Memorial Day “because it honors those who served our country who willingly went to war, who defended the United States, our flag and in many cases gave their lives to maintain our freedom,” said Gossart, who served in the U.S. Army and was in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.
On Tuesday, Memorial Park will be dedicated. State Sen. Gerald Hocker and state Rep. Ron Gray have been invited, and Reddington and Hardiman will be there. Two benches are located at the park, and there is a circular walkway with bricks that can be purchased and engraved in honor of veterans.
Also at the park are flags representing each branch of military service, as well as the Delaware state flag and POW-MIA flag, said Gossart, who has been commander of the post since 2021 and has been captain of the Honor Guard since 2020.
The new commander, James Jensen, also a Vietnam veteran, who served in the U.S. Navy, will begin his command on June 17. More than half of the post members are Vietnam veterans.
“The purpose of Memorial Park is to honor those who served our country in the armed forces and those who have served our post. Many people buy bricks for their fathers, sisters, mothers. I bought one for my grandfather,” Gossart said.
Each brick has space for three lines of engraving. The person’s name is engraved and the branch of service. Some bricks also have the person’s rank and the years of service, as well as a personal tribute. Bricks cost $100. See the post website at www.vfw7234.com or their Facebook page for more information.