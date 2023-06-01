When one of the members of VFW Post 7234 told Commander John Gossart it wasn’t likely to rain until around 2 p.m. on Memorial Day, he took his word for it.
But rain fell continuously during the 11th annual Memorial Day observance on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, as state Sen. Gerald Hocker, state Rep. Ron Gray, Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman and Post members sat on the bandstand on the boardwalk, graciously ignoring the weather as they honored veterans, memorialized those who died for their country and applauded the guest speaker.
“Warren said not to worry — it’s not supposed to rain until after the ceremony. I am going to point Warren out to you,” Gossart said to laughter from attendees who stood under business awnings or sat on benches in raincoats or with blankets over their heads.
“It’s really raining. Warren, I know one profession you won’t be getting into,” Gossart told Warren Eastburn, a member of the Honor Guard.
Still, those attending placed their hands over their hearts as they sang the national anthem and “God Bless America” and listened intently as Jennifer Carter sang “Amazing Grace.”
Lt. Col. Gaetano Gravino Jr., commander at the National Guard training facility adjacent to Bethany Beach, brought smiles when he said, “You know what they say. If it ain’t rainin’, we ain’t trainin’.”
The guest speaker thanked his father, a retired sergeant-major, for attending, and quipped, “He still tells me to clean my room, though.”
“I strive each day to be professional and to be a role model,” Gravino told the crowd. “I am honored to be here, a little nervous. I am here to honor the more than 1 million men and women who lost their lives and paid the ultimate price,” he said.
A third-generation veteran who often heard military stories shared around his family’s dinner table, Gravino joined the National Guard to get a college education. While he was recovering from a sports injury, his father suggested he join the military. He enlisted and quickly became an officer, in his mid-20s, and during his 24-year career has had tours of duty in the Middle East, supported relief efforts, and had training and wonderful opportunities, he said.
It’s vital to raise awareness of the importance of honoring those who fought for the United States, he said.
Once, when someone saw him in uniform and thanked him for his military service, he replied, “It’s just my turn.”
“It’s up to us to reinforce the appreciation of the armed services, servicemen and -women who pay the ultimate price. I hope my turn is a good run,” he said.
VFW Senior Vice Commander James Jensen, who will take over as commander later this month, read “A Soldier’s Poem,” which reads, in part, “Thank you for braving the unspeakable horrors of war” and “Thank you to your spouses, who found themselves living nomadic lives often away from loved ones.”
There was rollcall of the deceased, prayer, remembrance of prisoners-of-war and those missing in action and a symbolic tributes with red, white and blue flowers. Honor Guard bugler Bougie Criswell played “Taps.”
It is important to observe Memorial Day, “because it honors those who served our country who willingly went to war, who defended the United States, our flag and in many cases gave their lives to maintain our freedom,” said Gossart, who served in U.S. Army and was in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.
“I’m very pleased with the turnout on Monday. We did not see anyone leave once the ceremony began even though it was raining. It was a very meaningful and significant tribute to our deceased comrades,” he said afterward.