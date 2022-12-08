VFW Post No. 7234 in Ocean View recently donated two $500 checks —one from the Post and the other from its Auxiliary — to Santa’s Letters Inc.
Santa’s Letters founder Sean Malone accepted the donations at the Post the evening of Monday, Dec. 5, said Post Commander John Gossart, explaining that he was impressed with the organization after visiting Kristina’s Kitchen restaurant, which Malone owns with his wife, Kristina, and seeing a logo in the window stating the restaurant supports troops and veterans.
He was referring to the We Salute You program that offers discounts at Kristina’s Kitchen and other businesses in the area.
“Sean is a veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield. I said, ‘Are you a member of our Post?’ and I got him an application. We chatted and he told me all about Santa’s Letters. I invited him to a Post meeting to make a presentation about this non-profit and what it does in the community.
"He came last month before our meeting and talked to all the members, plus our auxiliary members. The auxiliary and the VFW were very impressed with his presentation and we each decided to donate $500,” Gossart said.
The VFW makes donations to organizations every month.
“We get letters from different organizations, non-profits. They ask if we can make a contribution. We help veterans in lots of different ways,” Gossart said.
Santa’s Letters was founded in 2018.
In 2013, Malone was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and, with the help of wife, enjoyed answering children’s letters written to Santa Claus and mailed, but just thrown away. He realized from the content that local families were living without basic needs and he founded Santa’s Letters to assist.
Requests or offers to volunteer can be made on the website at www.santaslettersinc.com or send an e-mail to santaslettersinc@gmail.com.
“Some people have pretty serious needs,” Malone told Coastal Point this week.
“In 2018 I called Kristina and said, ‘We are going to put a red mailbox in our front yard for kids to put letters in.’ After awhile we started getting letters saying, ‘I need a jacket,’ ‘I can’t afford my electric bill.’ That first year we didn’t have any money. This was a surprise. We just started reaching out to people in the community — on Facebook, friends and family — and saying ‘This family needs this’ and ‘This family needs that.’ Within a couple minutes people were saying, ‘I got that family.’ We helped eight people the first year and last year we helped 126 kids, 46 families and 33 adults in Lower Sussex County,” Malone said.
Requests can be made until Dec. 23, although help is provided after Christmas, as well. Summer letters are also answered and usually are from children staying in touch with Santa and asking him where he vacations. Replies are sent on stationery with a picture of Santa on the beach.
The red mailbox is now at the corner of Central Avenue and Cedar Street in Millville. The first Santa’s Letters office will open in April at 32828 Reba Road, and the Malones are currently planning to also open a bakery called Kristina’s Cakery in February or early March.