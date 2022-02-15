VFW Mason Dixon Post 7234 plans to create a new Memorial Park to honor military veterans past and present. The park will be located on the post property at 29265 Marshy Hope Way in Ocean View. The highlight of the new memorial will be the ability for members of the post, its auxiliary and the community at large to dedicate bricks for those who served the country and/or the post.
“This will be a beautiful, quiet, contemplative site where future generations can reflect on the names etched here and acknowledge the sacrifice made by these men and women to secure our liberty,” representatives said.
“What a wonderful opportunity we have here as a community, to exercise our gratitude to live in this land of opportunity and liberty, that was secured by soldiers like George Washington and the many veterans since that time, whose bravery and allegiances to the ideals we all hold dear, led them to sacrifice and fight for the independence we all enjoy today,” they said, noting the timing of the announcement with the Presidents Day holiday.
Members of the public can purchase a brick in the name of a loved one who served or one who continues to serve to secure the nation country. Construction should begin in early spring of 2022. For further information, visit www.vfw7234.com/Brick-Campaign-Form-75th%Anniversary.pdf.