Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View will host its annual golf outing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Salt Pond Golf Course in Ocean View. The event is returning after being canceled in recent years due to the COVID pandemic.
Proceeds, being raised through sponsorships, donations and golfers, will benefit Home of the Brave in Milford, an organization that serves veterans statewide. The goal is to raise up to $2,000, depending on sponsors, Bill Sadtler, treasurer of the VFW Golf Association, said.
Home of the Brave was chosen because as a beneficiary as it provides housing and resources for those who in recovery or fleeing from abuse. Mothers may stay there with their children.
“It’s important to support Home of the Brave. It’s all vets that are in and need a hand up. We are all about vets. I talked to the woman who runs it. She’s a hard-working lady. We’re impressed with them, and it’s local,” Sadtler said.
Home of the Brave offers transitional housing for male and female veterans in Delaware and develops programs that help veterans find permanent housing, food and security. Staff helps with employment, offers counseling and access to healthcare, provides transportation and locates affordable housing, according to the website, at www.homeofthebravefdn.org.
Golfers have until Sept. 8 to register by calling Ken Smith at (267) 228-7285 or e-mailing to madriverken1946@gmail.com. On the day of the golf outing, registration for the scramble-format event will be at 8 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch and awards will follow.
The greens fee and cart cost $60 per golfer, or $40 for Salt Pond members. Anyone who would like to have a donation picked up can call Sadtler at (301) 461-5769.