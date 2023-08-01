Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary 7234 will host a Family Freedom Festival on Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at VFW Post 7234, located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View.
The free family-friendly event will feature the Ocean View Police Department and Millville Volunteer Fire Company; a Civil War demonstration, World War II vehicles, fancy cars and an obstacle course; patriotic-themed presentations and activities, including a patriotic scavenger hunt, patriotic selfie booth and patriotic gift bag; food, fun and more.
“It’s a festival to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy, and will include activities and entertainment for all ages,” organizers said. “Attend this event and learn about what the VFW Post/Auxiliary does and what we can offer you.”
Attendees will be able to discover educational scholarships they offer and learn how to apply; meet members of the group and speak with them about some of the volunteer work they’ve done; learn how they or their child can join this patriotic group; sign up to become a member, and join the VFW or VFW Auxiliary; learn about the array of volunteer opportunities that support veterans, their families and the community at large; learn about our social amenities that include such things as food, entertainment, travel and sports outings with members of the Post and Auxiliary.
While the event is free, they are accepting canned-goods donations for the community food pantry.
For more information, visit the website at https://vfw7234.com.