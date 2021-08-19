The community will celebrate patriotism at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 Auxiliary’s first Family Freedom Festival on Sept. 19 at the post, located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way in Ocean View.
“We want to promote patriotism to our children and to the community. We will have free hotdogs, drinks, popcorn, individual apple pies. There will be yoga instruction, a Civil War reenactment and information about the life of a soldier. We’ll have an obstacle course,” said Cindy Weese, Auxiliary chairwoman for youth, about the festival, set for 2 to 4 p.m. and designed for children 7 to 12 years old.
A scavenger hunt is planned, as well as music and a selfie booth, with props, allowing participants to dress in red-, white-and-blue bowties or pose wearing a replica of the Statue of Liberty’s crown with seven spikes, each representing a continent. Temporary tattoos and gift bags will all have a stars-and-stripes theme.
“We are going to celebrate our freedoms, what the post and auxiliary represent and what we try to do for the youth and the adults in our community, and to also help them learn what the auxiliary does for the children and the parents in the community,” Weese said.
“There are contests. There are scholarships that the auxiliary and the post present every year for the children, plus for colleges. There’s a singing contest — contestants have to sing the national anthem and they are voted on. There are essays, drawing contests, and children can win money,” Weese noted, referring to students in elementary school through high school.
“This is our first time doing this. If it’s received well, we will expand the following year or do something similar,” Weese said.
The event is limited to 50 people, so pre-registration is required by Sept. 12. Contact Weese by e-mailing her at cindyvfwaux7234@yahoo.com. There is no admission fee for the festival, but donations of canned goods are being accepted to assist area food banks.
There are more than 1,300 auxiliary members and 700 post members at the Ocean View post, men and women who served in the military, in a foreign war. It is the largest, by membership, in the United States, Weese said.
Nationally, the VFW has more than 470,000 members in every state who volunteer and donate millions of dollars to support veterans, military service personnel and their families, according to information she provided.
“We are a voice for veterans on Capitol Hill and are instrumental in assisting the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families. We are one of the top 10 providers of volunteer hours in the VA medical system. Every year, members fundraise millions of dollars for charitable projects that benefit veterans and their families. We also provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for our nation’s youth,” the organization states on its website.
“With nearly 3,800 Auxiliaries, there is likely one in your area working to improve the lives of America’s uncommon heroes,” it states.
On Oct. 16, the local VFW will observe its 75th anniversary. Plans to celebrate the milestone are under way, and could include a picnic, dinner and auction and commemorative T-shirts, coins and pins.
“It will be a big event, a celebration of all that has been involved in building this post and having it survive as long as it has and continues to,” said Weese, who, with her husband, Dale, moved to the Ocean View area from Baltimore in 2015 and joined the post in 2018. Both were Baltimore City police detectives.
“The VFW is a very good organization,” Weese said. “Just like for Family Freedom Day, we are always talking about how we can help the children in the community.”