Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced this week that, on Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day — all veterans showing their military ID cards will have free admission to the Delaware Botanic Gardens in appreciation for their military service to the country. Veterans will also receive a free pass.
In addition, other guests who bring food donations for Food Bank of Delaware will receive free admission.
“We are thankful for all who have served our nation in uniform, and we also thank those in our community who recognize the food needs of our neighbors in a challenging time,” Sander said.
Sander also announced this week that the DBG’s fall harvest decorations, including the 9-foot DBG Sea Witch and Scare Crow trail, will remain on display through Sunday, Nov. 14, the DBG season closing date.
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, said, “As we approach the Thanksgiving holidays, we are thankful for the generosity of our guests who have selflessly donated food for the Food Bank of Delaware. This has been a wonderful 2021 season, and we thank all who have visited and supported the gardens this year. We look forward to seeing you next spring.”
“While we are closing on Nov. 14, I want our friends to know that we will have a new major feature to share when we re-open in mid-March 2022,” announced Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG director of horticulture. “We are presently planting 84,000 new bulbs in the 2-acre Piet Oudolf Meadow Garden. These new bulbs will be in full bloom next March through April. We invite our neighbors to come back this coming spring for this wonderful new colorful display of spring bulbs.”
In the DBG gift shop, now on sale through the season closing, are limited copies of “Oudolf Hummelo” by Dutch plantsman Piet Oudolf, who designed the Meadow Garden.
The DBG is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon, closing at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14. For reservations, go to delawaregardens.org/hours-admission. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Memberships are available by going to delawaregardens.org/membership. The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.” For more information, go to delawaregardens.org.