Holiday shoppers can find a wide variety of unique gifts when the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware host their Seventh Annual Holiday Craft Faire on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at their church, located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, Lewes.
Special offerings include a selection of handmade gifts created by the congregation’s crafters. Items include hurricane fencing from local beaches made into natural and painted holiday trees; handprinted Santas on wood, each with their own personalities; handcrafted jewelry, including hand-painted African beads; and an assortment of earrings. Other special items include a variety holiday ornaments, and hand-knitted and crocheted scarves, hats and gloves. The Unique Boutique features retro and vintage items. Shoppers will also be able to purchase pints and quarts of a variety of homemade soups and homemade baked goods from the outdoor food tent.
Gwen Johnson, UUSD FUNdraising chair, said, “We are proud to host this lovely Arts & Crafts Faire for the seventh year. Each Faire is special, unique and a labor of love. We again look forward to serving our busy holiday shoppers in a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.”
Masks will be worn by all hosts for attendees’ safety. Shoppers are being asked to wear masks while shopping indoors. Masks will be available if needed.
During the Craft Faire, a collection box will be provided for the One Million Trees Project in Ghana: SOS, Save Our Sneakers. People can donate their old sneakers, sizes 6 to 11, which can help clean the atmosphere by planting trees, teaching Agro Forestry, and providing sustainable income and jobs.
Proceeds will support UUSD’s mission to nurture spiritual growth, embrace diversity, work for justice and strive for a loving world. For more information, go to uussd.org or email FUNdraising@uusd.org.