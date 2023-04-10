The Humanist Study Group at the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host a presentation and discussion on personal growth on April 20 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome to join local humanism groups to hear others’ ideas and share their own. Email humanists@uussd.org for the Zoom link and for more information.
The discussion will look at self-awareness as developed by author Cindy Wigglesworth in her book, “SQ21: The Twenty-One Skills of Spiritual Intelligence.” Her approach calls for building a fully human life on a foundation of self-awareness of one’s personal world view, life purpose, hierarchy of values, complexity of inner thoughts, and self and higher self. It is not necessary to have read the book in advance.
Presenters will be from the Unitarians of Southern Delaware Adult Faith Exploration, Humanists of Southern Delaware, UU Fellowship of Salisbury and the UUs of Cherry Hill, N.J. They will summarize ideas on self-awareness as a basis for personal growth as used in the “SQ21” book, which calls for building a fully human life on a foundation of self-awareness.
Charles Bittner, a licensed psychologist and the contact person for the local American Humanist chapter, will facilitate the presentations and discussion.
“Self-awareness is a basic personal growth skill,” Bittner said. “We are working together to develop ourselves and to change the world. This discussion will be engaging and beneficial for everyone who wants to increase their own personal self-awareness. The American Humanist Association describes humanism as a rational philosophy informed by science, guided by reason, inspired by art, and motivated by compassion.”
UUSD is described as “a welcoming and progressive spiritual community with a faith rooted in love and justice. Its mission is to nurture spiritual growth, embrace diversity, work for justice, and strive for a loving world.” For more information, visit www.uussd.org.