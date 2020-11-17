In October, the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware, Lewes, raised $1,275 to support the work for homeless neighbors through Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Its founder, Toni Short, has devoted her life and resources to watching out and caring for those who have fallen on hard times and lost their housing.
Support for Lighthouse for Broken Wings is one of the ways that UUSD serves the community. Each month the congregation makes a special offering to a local agency working to make southern Delaware and the larger world a better, kinder, and more human place.
Since the first emergency order was issued by Gov. John Carney in response to COVID-19, UUSD’s free-will offerings have contributed almost $10,000 to Immanuel Shelter, the Food Bank of Delaware, La Esperanza, People’s Place and the Asylum Seekers Project of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
In addition, UUSD members have also donated three pickup trucks and four van-loads of cleaning, hygiene and personal-care products, as well as toys and furniture for babies and children, and nonperishable food items to the Community Resource Center, the Food Pantry at Epworth United Methodist Church, Abriendo Puertas and Love Inc. of Mid-Delmarva, which runs Code Purple Shelters for the homeless throughout Sussex County.
UUSD’s mission is “to nurture spiritual growth, embrace diversity, work for justice, and strive for a loving world.” For more information, go to uussd.org.