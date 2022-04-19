On March 27, the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware (UUSD) in Lewes installed and welcomed its fourth settled minister, the Rev. Heather Rion Starr. She was surrounded by her spouse, the Rev. Cathy Rion Starr, their two daughters, friends, Unitarian Universalist colleagues and local clergy.
In a spiritual ritual and ceremony, Starr and the congregation reaffirmed their mutual covenant of shared ministry as they work together for a more just world. Starr was called to serve UUSD by a vote of the congregation last May after an exhaustive search and selection process, representaties noted. She began her ministry at UUSD in August 2021.
Starr is a life-long Unitarian Universalist. She is a graduate of Starr King School for the Ministry and the Barnard College of Columbia University. Over the past 17 years of her ministry, Starr has served congregations in Oregon, Idaho, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Connecticut. She has also served as Chaplain Resident of the Portland Providence Medical Center and as the Coming of Age Coordinator for the Washington Ethical Society.
“The Installation really affirmed the relationship that this congregation — all of its lay leaders and our staff and I — are building together,” Starr said. “This is such an incredible community of thoughtful, resourceful, dedicated people — long-time Unitarian Universalists and people brand-new to this faith community here in Sussex County — and I feel blessed to be serving as minister here.”
The Rev. Rosemary Bray McNatt, president of Starr King School for the Ministry, of which Starr is a 2005 graduate, spoke on the service’s theme of “Love the Hell Out of This World.” McNatt urged everyone to remember that no one is “on call for the pain of the world, but all of us working together can alleviate the isolation and estrangement that so many feel. Day-by-day, week-by-week, we weave an interconnected web of love and care to hold and support one another.”
McNatt is the author of three books, a former editor at the New York Times Book Review, and a cultural critic with work appearing in Huffington Post, MSNBC, Essence and more. She is also a co-convener of Moral Monday, NYC, and founder of the UU Trauma Response Ministry.
Marj Shannon, president of UUSD’s Board of Trustees, said, “It has been an exciting year of growth since Rev. Rion Starr’s arrival. She joined us at a critical juncture in UUSD’s history, as we began to emerge from the pandemic and to focus once again on moving forward. We’re confident that great things await UUSD and will surely be realized under Rev. Rion Starr’s leadership.”
Offerings were accepted for the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, a local non-partisan organization that educates and advocates for racial justice and equal opportunity, and for the Starr King School for the Ministry, to help educate people for Unitarian Universalist ministry and for progressive religious leadership in society.
The installation service was followed by a reception in the church’s Gathering Area.
UUSD’s mission is “to nurture spiritual growth, embrace diversity, work for justice and strive for a loving world.” A link to the livestream recording of the installation is available on the UUSD website at www.uussd.org.