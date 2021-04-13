How do you modernize and update your style?
Begin by looking in magazines or on Houzz online, or visit model homes for the latest styles. Contemporary and modern design is clean and simple. Neutral walls; straight arms and legs on upholstery; streamlined shapes for end and coffee tables.
Take a critical look at your room. If there are many accessory items, start paring down. Less is more. That goes for area rugs too. Curvy, scrolly shapes; heavy dark colors; and formality aren’t right for this new look. Instead, go for a textured rug in neutrals, or one with splashes of color.
Lastly: Window treatments. If adding draperies, look for geometrics, solids, textures, or draperies banded down one edge — nothing fussy, swagged, fringed or tasseled. Consider wood blinds, plantation shutters, vertical blinds or solar-shade options.
Take your time when selecting items for your home. A rule of thumb: If purchasing new accessories, buy because you really like them and not because they were on sale. Whatever you purchase, you’ll live with for a long time, so make sure you love those choices.
Sandy Murphy is the past president of the Interior Design Society of New England, and is an interior designer/home stager with Classic Design (www.classicdesignnet.com). She can be reached at (617) 688-5894.