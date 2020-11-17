The date for Do More 24 — Delaware’s biggest day of Giving — is March 4-5, 2021. For 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, hundreds of nonprofits and their supporters will be raising money and awareness as part of “Do More 24 Delaware,” a 24-hour day of giving for nonprofits serving Delaware. The fundraising event is once again being organized by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact Association.
In March of this year, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses, produced mandatory stay-at-home orders and left record numbers unemployed, Delawareans united for 24 hours and raised nearly $400,000 to support the state’s non-profits — shattering the previous record and providing community-based organizations with critical financial support.
With record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, and thousands of children and families still struggling, it’s imperative that nonprofits are supported so they can continue to help Delaware communities, organizers said.
“The efforts of our community-based organizations in response to COVID-19 have been nothing short of heroic.” said Michelle A. Taylor, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Delaware. “In the wake of the pandemic, nonprofits banded together, identified critical needs and pivoted quickly to meet those needs. From providing food, shelter and financial assistance to providing personal protective equipment, computers and internet and even standing up learning pods, community-based organizations continue to provide vital support for our communities. Do More 24 Delaware is the one day we ask our communities to support these incredible nonprofits.”
“The past few months have challenged members of our community, particularly young professionals, to think strategically about how to support the nonprofit sector and bring meaningful dollars to their favorite nonprofit causes,” said Charlie Vincent, executive director of Spur Impact. “COVID-19 will continue to test these limits in 2021. We are confident that our planning team will rise to the challenge, and Do More 24 Delaware will empower the next generation of donors to raise even more meaningful dollars for those nonprofits serving Delawareans, all of which have been affected by the pandemic.”
In the coming months, UWDE and SI will be holding workshops to help nonprofits maximize their participation in Do More 24 Delaware. Nonprofits looking to participate in Do More 24 Delaware are being encouraged to contact Tierra Fair at tfair@uwde.org or Sarah Fulton at sarah@spurimpact.org.