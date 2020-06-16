The Union Wesley United Methodist Church, located on Powell Farm Road near Frankford, has canceled its annual “campground” event this year. The church celebrated its 175th anniversary of its camp last year.
It is the oldest campground in the state of Delaware and has never missed an anniversary celebration. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 176th Campground anniversary celebration will be canceled.
Because it has been an annual event, a celebration for its 176 years in existence will be celebrated by the congregation and others in some form in July or August.
For further information, contact the Rev. Jeanel Starling, pastor, Union Wesley United Methodist Church, at (302) 422-9749.