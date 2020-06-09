The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will not stop Beebe Healthcare and the Robert & Eolyne Tunnell Cancer Center from celebrating cancer survivors and their caregivers. A socially-distanced version of annual Miracle Mile will take place on Saturday, June 27, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event’s 17th year.
To create a safe, socially distanced event during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Miracle Mile will be held at Hudson Fields as a drive-through celebratory event.
Survivors, caregivers, family, friends and community members are being encouraged to participate in creating and sharing messages of hope. Participants are being encouraged to make signs, decorate their cars and have fun.
“This event and this day is all about hope,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David A. Tam. “Hope for our community of cancer patients and survivors, hope for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hope for the future as Beebe strives to provide the most advanced and compassionate care at the Tunnell Cancer Center and the South Coastal Cancer Center when it opens this summer.”
“Drive the Miracle Mile Live Morning Talk Show” will stream via Facebook Live. A full program will include interviews with experts, survivors and caregivers, as well as music from the Sticky Notes Band.
Tam will kick off the festivities at 8 a.m. At the end of the route, curbside delivery of coffee and doughnuts will be offered.
Organizers said the event not only celebrates the special connection between cancer survivors and their caregivers, but it provides an opportunity for the community to support the Tunnell Cancer Center’s Special Needs Fund through fundraising and donations.
The fund assists individual patients who have limited financial resources and need help in covering emergent expenses such as prescriptions or copays for medications, medical supplies (e.g., wigs, mastectomy prosthesis), nutrition, essential living expenses and transportation. Without the availability of this fund, patients would not have access to their basic needs while undergoing cancer treatments, they said.
“With so many of our fundraising events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tunnell Cancer Center Special Needs Fund needs your assistance,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation. “Join us for this inspiring event in a fun, safe, and socially distanced atmosphere.”
Instructions for ‘Signs of Hope’
To encourage community participation in offering messages of hope, yard signs with the phrase “I am hopeful because” will be available to decorate. Signs will be available for curbside pickup at Tunnell Cancer Center (18947 John J. Williams Highway. Suite 1100, Rehoboth Beach) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those needing alternative coordination to pick up signs can contact Amanda Aris directly at (302) 291-6701 or aaris@beebehealthcare.org. Signs must be returned to Tunnell Cancer Center by Wednesday, June 24, for event set-up. All individuals are being invited to participate.
Registration details
Participants can register online through Eventbrite at https://miraclemile2020.eventbrite.com.
At the time of registration, survivors should provide T-shirt size and permission for their name to be honored at the event.
The Eventbrite page will contain information on driving directions, “Drive the Miracle Mile Morning Show” details, additional T-shirt purchases, raffle ticket sales, and other donation opportunities through Beebe Medical Foundation, with 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit the Cancer Patient Special Needs Fund.
Event driving directions
All participants will enter through the North Gate of Hudson Fields, located off of Hudson Road, and exit through the South Gate off of Eagle Crest Road. Parking will be available at the end of the driving route to enjoy coffee and doughnuts, buy raffle tickets or pick-up ordered T-shirts.