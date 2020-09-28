On Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 200 truckers arrived at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington to take part in the 2020 Truck Convoy to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. The event was held in person following strict social distancing protocols, and there was a virtual option offered as well.
More than $40,000 was raised, bringing the 18-year total to nearly $700,000 dollars. The funds support year-round sports training and competition opportunities for more than 4,300 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For more information on how to become involved with Special Olympics Delaware, visit SODE dot org.