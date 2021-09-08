The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation utilizes more than 700 local campaign organizations (LCOs) to administer and execute their operation nationally. The Nassau, Del., LCO, the campaign organization for Sussex County, is currently gearing up for the 2021 campaign that will be conducted throughout November and December, and, as always, volunteers are needed in all areas of their operation.
Volunteers collect toys, sort and pack the toys, and distribute donated toys to local kids. The Nassau LCO will be conducting distribution from a new centrally-located facility near Georgetown. Commitment of time can be minimal, or as much as one would like to participate. For those who have a truck and are familiar with the area, help is needed to call on participating businesses and transport donated toys to the sorting facility. Packing and handing out toys is done at the facility in Georgetown.
To volunteer and learn more about Toys for Tots in Sussex County, send an email to nassau.de@toysfortots.org. Details can also be found via the Toys for Tots national website at ToysforTots.org, Nassau’s site at nassau-de.com or the Facebook group Sussex County Toys for Tots.
Business owners or representatives of an HOA who would like to receive and make a Toys for Tots collection box available to customers or homeowners can be accommodated. Send an email to the above address, and they will get in touch with details on how to obtain a collection box.