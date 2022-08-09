The residents and businesses of Sussex County once again teamed up to help Nassau DE, the local campaign organization of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, as they prepare for the 2022 Christmas campaign.
Nassau DE Coordinator Bob Davis thanked Homestead Campground and the Lewes Diner, along with the residential communities of Cannery Village and Meadows of Beaver Creek for their participation in the Christmas in July program. With their help collecting donations in summer, Nassau DE established a head start on the distribution of toys to needy children in Sussex this coming holiday season, he said. With assistance publicizing the campaign by local media, including a big radio push from the Forever Media group, a successful start to this year’s campaign got under way, he said.
With a record number of requests expected this year, Nassau DE is preparing for another busy campaign, Davis noted.
“Toys for Tots needs a full contingent of helpers to bring the joy of Christmas to the children of Delmarva. Please volunteer a few hours of your time this holiday season. As there are multiple local campaign organizations, like Nassau DE, across the peninsula, the best way to volunteer in your area is by contacting the national Toys for Tots website, at www.toysfortots.org, find your community LCO and contact them directly about volunteering. In addition, Nassau DE has its own website at www.nassau-de.com, where you can follow Sussex’s local organization year-round.”
While primary assistance comes from the Marine Corps League Detachment #704 and the Devil Dog Detachment #780, for which Davis said Nassau DE is truly grateful, he said help from the entire community is needed to make Toys for Tots successful in giving less fortunate kids and families a chance to share in the joy of giving at Christmas.
“Please, this holiday season donate a new, unwrapped toy for a child aged Newborn to 10 years old and volunteer to help your local Toys for Tots organization in the collection, packing, and distribution of toys. You and your entire neighborhood will be glad you did.”