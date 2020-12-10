This year’s Toys for Tots campaign by Nassau DE, the local campaign organization of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, is winding down for the year, but there is still time to get toys to the organization for distribution to local children during the holidays.
Jeff Horn, spokesperson for the Southern Delaware arm of the national organization, said Dec. 16 is the last day for dropping off new, unwrapped toys at the drop-off points throughout Sussex County.
Horn said Toys for Tots has received at least a third more requests for toys this year than last year, when 3,000 children were on the list. He said the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation hopes to be able to not only meet the increased need, but to do so without decreasing the number of toys per child.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Corps League has expanded the ways they can receive donations, in order to ensure that donors can do so in a way that they’re comfortable with. Toys can be ordered online and shipped directly to the Toys for Tots organization at 32446 W. Baltimore Ct., Millsboro, DE 19966. Horn said many people have taken advantage of that option already.
He said the organization will be working up until the last minute to make sure all Sussex County families who need help bringing Christmas toys to their children this year get the help they need.
“We’ll take whatever we can get, whenever and however we get it,” he said.
Horn said he and the other volunteers are thankful for the help of the community, and he encouraged Sussex County residents to look for ways to help the organization throughout the year.
For more information on ways to help Toys for Tots meet the community’s need this year, go to https://nassau-de.com/.