With the assistance of their local supporters, Nassau DE LCO, Sussex County’s Marine Toys for Tots local campaign organization, is holding its second-ever Christmas in July campaign this summer. Nassau DE is asking for help getting a head start collecting new, unwrapped toys to be distributed this Christmas to needy local children from newborn to 10 years.
Homestead Campground in Georgetown will serve again as lead supporter in 2022 after successfully doing so last year. They will be joined by Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton and the Lewes Diner as retail sponsors. The residential communities of Cannery Village and Meadows of Beaver Creek are encouraging their residents to give early donations by making space available on their premises for collection boxes and promoting the effort internally. Christmas in July is also greatly supported by the Forever Media group.
Those who wish to donate a toy can contact Dogfish Head at (302) 684-1000 or the Lewes Diner at (302) 200-9191 to confirm their hours of operation. Developments that would like to participate can contact Jeff Horn at jeffhorn72@gmail.com.