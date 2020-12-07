This year’s Toys for Tots campaign by Nassau DE, the local campaign organization of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, is winding down for the year.
Representatives said that, as expected, the number of requests received by Nassau DE this year surpassed last year’s number of 3,000 kids significantly. And while they still anticipate being able to meet every request, the hope is to keep the number of toys distributed per child from decreasing.
Towards that end, they said, help is still needed to ensure that no kid is overlooked this Christmas. Until Dec. 16, people can leave a new, unwrapped toy at one of the drop-off locations, which can be found at Nassau DE’s website at nassau-de.com. Or toys can be sent/shipped directly to Toys for Tots, 32446 West Baltimore Court, Millsboro, DE 19966, which many, they said, have already done.
“Either way, the Toys for Tots Foundation and Nassau DE LCO thank you for your contributions. As do the less fortunate children that receive them. Volunteers report that families and kids who receive your donations are grateful for the Christmas spirit displayed at this time of year. Again, thanks very much for your continuing support,” representatives said.