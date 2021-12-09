Right Coast Tattoos is a proud sponsor of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program and has collected several bins of toys already for the Marine Corps League locally. Owners Jeff Brown and Todd Noble have decided to “up their giving” by offering small tattoos done immediately, or gift certificates for future ink, at their “Toys for Tats” program on Dec. 18, at the shop on Route 1 in Fenwick Island.
“We are trying to do something for the community by creating a special event next Saturday,” said Noble. “Our customers and friends can do a good deed for themselves while they are doing a good deed for somebody else. During this season of giving, it’s important to think of other people and not just ourselves,” so this in-kind donation is one way Right Coast hopes to help.
The Right Coast Tattoo relationship with the Marine Corps League goes back several years. The “Toys for Tats” campaign now will provide a free (small, pre-designed) tattoo from one of four tattoo artists for a $40 minimum toy donation. If customers prefer, they can receive up to 25 percent bonus value on top of their gift for a future tattoo in 2022.
That means a $100 toy donation would be worth $125 for a future tattoo date.
“Just bring us your toy receipt and we will match it with 25 percent,” said Gino Pambianchi, who mans the front counter at Right Coast. “We want to give back to the community.”
Pambianchi also said the shop is really getting into the Christmas spirit with decorations and hopes to host an “ugly sweater contest” next Saturday — with the ugliest sweater design also winning a free small tattoo from the artists.
The Right Coast team promised up to $500 in merchandise will also be available through their Tat Raffle, with tickets going quickly. Right Coast is located at 205 Coastal Highway (Route 1), Unit 4, in Fenwick Island.