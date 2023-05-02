On Saturday, April 29, the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation (DSPF) hosted an open house for the newly rehabilitated World War II Fire Control Tower 3 in Delaware Seashore State Park, Coastal Highway, just south of Dewey Beach. The event was the official opening of Tower 3 to the general public.
Costing approximately $1.7 million, the rehabilitation of the tower was conceived approximately 15 years ago by DSPF Board Members Shirley Price, John Hiott and Ernie Felici. A memorandum of understanding — the first ever by Delaware “Friends” groups — was adopted between DSPF, the Fort Miles Historical Association and Delaware State Parks.
“The DSPF Board insisted that the restoration must include full access to the top of the tower with free of charge access to all,” organizers noted.
Tower 3 was built to help protect the Delaware coastline during World War Il, The restoration now allows access to the top of the tower for 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware Seashore State Park and Delaware’s inland bays.
To learn more or to make a donation, visit restorethetower.org.