To help Delaware visitors discover new attractions and events, the Delaware Tourism Office has created a “23 in ’23” guide for the state.
Southern Delaware
• Nicola Pizza on the highway (Rehoboth Beach) — One of the state’s most iconic restaurants has opened a bigger, better-than-ever location out on the Coastal Highway. If you’ve never tried a Nic-o-Boli, now’s the perfect time.
• Bethany Blues Express and Tiki Jac’s (Rehoboth Beach) — The departure of Nicola Pizza from downtown Rehoboth brought some benefits, as Bethany Blues Express and Tiki Jac’s Street Food & Brews will be opening this year at Nicola’s former locations, at 1 N. First St., and 71 Rehoboth Ave., respectively.
• Lewes Oyster House (Lewes) — It’s been open since late 2022, but 2023 surely will be the year people really discover this luscious seafood spot on the main drag in Lewes.
• A Bigger, Better Lefty’s (Lewes) — The old laser tag arena at Lefty’s Alley & Eats has been replaced with fun new ways to get a game on, as there’s digital axe-throwing, mini-duckpin bowling alleys, a Golf Swing Suite, and a “silent disco.” The new space also has a full bar and room for live entertainment and dancing.
• Fondue! (Milford) — This new spot from the folks at EasySpeak Spirits will have gooey, delicious fondue, but that’s just the start. Gourmet cheeses, chocolates, craft cocktails and desserts are also on the menu at Fondue.
• Beautiful Businesses (Milford) — Milford has two great new spots for your beauty and fashion needs. Junebug’s Beauty Boutique has clothing, home decor and accessories –as well as professional makeup services, salon services, and spray tanning. Nearby, the new Studio You has facials, waxing, sauna, steam rooms, and massages.
• Grotto Goes Home (statewide) — You can now order a fresh-frozen Delaware classic to “take and bake” at home. Available at all Delaware locations.
• “New” Summer House (Rehoboth Beach) — The beloved Summer House has just been renovated, and is reopening with new sense of style (be sure to check out the “speakeasy” lounge that has been opened in the old back dining room).
• Dogfish Delights (statewide) — The Milton-based brewery of Dogfish Head is lining up its 2023 beer release schedule, and it will include more than a dozen new products, including a beer-cocktail hybrid called Citrus Squall. Also keep an eye out for 2023’s Off-Centered Art Series beers, which will feature designs by New York City-based artist, Natalya Balnova.
Northern Delaware
• The Quoin Hotel (Wilmington) — The buzz about this stylish and sleek boutique hotel seems bound to grow as more travelers discover its unique sophistication. Experience Wilmington’s first rooftop bar, a luscious fine-dining restaurant and even a basement bar with distinct “speakeasy” vibes.
• Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar (Wilmington) — The city’s second high-end food market seems bound to be a 2023 standout as diners discover the flair-filled menu, ranging from upscale fried chicken to vegan treats to Indian street food.
• “Ann Lowe — American Couturier” (Wilmington) — This stunning exhibition at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library highlights the artistry of influential Black fashion designer Anne Lowe, who designed couture-quality gowns for America’s most prominent debutantes, heiresses, actresses, and society brides, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Olivia de Havilland, and Marjorie Merriweather Post. (Sept. 9-Jan. 7)
• Art Exhibit — “The Rossettis” (Wilmington) — Straight from the Tate Museum in London, this prestigious exhibit about British Pre-Raphaelite painter Dante Gabriel Rossetti heads for the Delaware Art Museum in October.
• Delaware Theatre Company 2023 season (Wilmington) — The hits keep coming at the city’s premier theatre company. Tickets are on sale now for the comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors” (Feb. 1-19); the musical “Man of La Mancha” (April 12-30); and “My Son the Waiter - A Jewish Tragedy” (June 1-18).
• New at Christiana Mall (Newark) — Delaware’s biggest mall is always tax-free, and is welcoming some new faces. In 2023, newcomers will include Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty (lingerie) and PF Chang’s restaurant. New spots now open include Tommy’s Tavern + Tap (pizza, sushi, tavern fare), Tio Taco + Tequila Bar (Tex-Mex), Haagen-Dazs, Hollister and Gilly Hicks.
• Music at The Queen (Wilmington) — Regional musical talent gets its biggest showcase of the year when The Queen hosts the Wilmo Rock Circus (Feb. 18). Music from “across the pond” takes the stage for The Brit Pack show (Feb. 25), and Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin (March 2).
• Grand Opera House (Wilmington) — The years starts off with musical magic as The Grand presents The David Bromberg Quintet (Feb. 3), Classic Albums Live — Dark Side of the Moon (March 2) and The Simon & Garfunkel Story (March 12).
Central Delaware
• The Biggs Museum Rocks! (Dover) — Central Delaware gets into a classic rock groove from March 17-June 19 with the exhibition Front Row Center — Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul, which features more than 70 of Larry Hulst’s iconic photos of such stars as Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie and Lauryn Hill.
• Bally’s Dover Casino Resort (Dover) — Book a room, try your luck, and get ready to be entertained by comedian Earthquake (Feb. 17) and legendary country artist Clint Black (April 21).
• Delaware State Fair (Harrington) — It’s going to be a big year for big-name State Fair summer performances. First up is rapper Nelly with Chase McDaniel (July 21), then country star Riley Green (July 24). After the crowd-favorite Demolition Derby (July 28), songwriter Tyler Hubard will hit the stage (July 29).
• Dover Days returns (Dover) — The capital’s big festival was put off by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and canceled by weather in 2022, but it’ll be back bigger than ever on May 6, 2023.
Stroll at John Dickinson Plantation (Dover) — By May, visitors to this preserved old plantation will be able to wander an array of picturesque pathways, giving them views they’ve never seen of the adjoining marshland and river.
• Kent County Theatre Guild shows (Dover) — Get ready for two shows as 2023 gets under way. First up is the comedy-drama Vanities (Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 10-25), followed by the comedy-farce Sex Please, We’re Sixty (late April through early May).
• Smyrna Opera House (Smyrna) — Musical “experiences” are rolling into town. First up is Lady Supreme — A Diana Ross Experience (Feb. 25), followed by The Linda Ronstadt Experience (March 3); and Twitty & Lynn — Celebrating Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn Music (April 1).
• Children’s Theatre Company (Dover) — Families will love the Children’s Theatre Company’s performances of Anne of Green Gables (April 1, 2), and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (June 24, 25)
• Jack’s on Main (Clayton) — This exciting new restaurant offers intimate but casual upscale dining, with an open kitchen in a historic building.