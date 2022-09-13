Sussex County — and Cape Henlopen State Park — are increasingly bicycle friendly.
“We see more and more families and groups riding together on the trails and bike paths,” Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park representatives said.
In recognition of that, the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park have created a bike-related fundraising event that will be held on Sunday, Oct 2. The event, called the Tour de Friends, is a bicycle-focused scavenger hunt, open to individuals, families and teams of all ages. Prizes will be awarded to cyclists who complete the hunt and correctly identify all of the items to be scavenged. Among the swag that will be provided to all registered participants will be a commemorative inaugural Tour de Friends T-shirt.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, DelDOT, Sussex Cyclists, and other organizations and local bike shops will be on hand to conduct a bike rodeo for children ages 4 to 13, hands-on workshops on bicycle safety and basic bike repair/maintenance, and other fun activities for the whole family.
Crooked Hammock is the premier food and beverage sponsor for this inaugural event and will provide a luncheon/after-party and “backyard games” following the conclusion of the scavenger hunt.
The Tour de Friends is a rain-or-shine event. Participants should arrive and check in at the Hawk Watch Pavilion starting at 8 a.m. The Scavenger Hunt will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Crooked Hammock will be serving food and drinks from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will need to bring their own bikes, and helmets are mandatory for all participants younger than 18.
In case of inclement weather, a limited selection of fun games and events will be held in the Officer’s Club, followed by lunch provided by Crooked Hammock.
Registration fees for the Tour de Friends are: $35 for individuals, $60 for family groups of up to four participants and $10 for each extra family member, up to a maximum of eight for $100.
Total participation is limited to 150 bike riders, and advance registration is required.
Participants must pre-register at https://www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org/tour-de-friends-info.html. The Friends website accepts all major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal.