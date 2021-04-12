The Alpha Alpha Sorority’s Spring Raffle is now under way, with tickets being sold by members and through two local businesses.
“We hope you buy lots of chances to win fabulous prizes and know that your contribution goes back into the community to needy children and families in Ocean View, Selbyville and Fenwick areas,” organizers said. “Our group has been serving the area for over 25 years, and this is our first raffle that will serve as our major fundraiser for the year!”
People can purchase six raffle tickets for $20 each from any member of the Alpha Alpha Sorority, through April 30, with one winner being contacted by phone and email to let them know they have won a prize package worth more than $1,500.
The prize includes a Yeti Tundra Cooler on wheels in navy, spike ball, two beach chairs, beach towels, boat cleaning supplies, 36-ounch Yeti growler, Stanley Thermos, $50 cash, five gift cards to local restaurants and liquor stores, a fold-up table, bottles of wine, bottles of bourbon, vodka, tequila, Prosecco, Lilly Pulitzer champagne cups and Swell bottle, Arbonne lo-on and hand wash, High Noon and Slightly Mighty Dogfish Beer, margarita glasses, Tervis tumbler glasses and more.
Tickets are also available at: Oceanova Spa, 17 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 1, Ocean View; and Millers Creek, 35123 Atlantic Avenue, Millville. Sales are by cash or check only.