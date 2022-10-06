The Santa’s Letters Spaghetti Dinner is almost here — and tickets are going fast, according to the charity’s co-founder, Sean Malone.
The fourth annual Santa’s Letters Spaghetti Dinner is set for Sunday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery near Dagsboro. Tickets cost $25 per person, and according to Malone, as of Wednesday morning, there were about 35 left.
Malone and his wife, Kristina — owners of Kristina’s Kitchen in Millville — started the organization several years ago as a way to reach children and families in the community. In addition to facilitating answers to letters to the Jolly Old Elf from local children, Santa’s Letters reaches out to families in need, providing help with holiday gifts, as well as basic necessities, Malone said.
Last year, Santa’s Letters reached 126 children and 46 families, including 33 adults, thanks to funds raised throughout the year, he said. Of that, 60 children were helped through a new collaboration with Communities in Action in Selbyville, he said.
This year, Santa’s Letters’ goal is to help 200 area children.
Santa’s Letters connects with families in need through state agencies, food banks, schools and foster agencies, as well as requests from individuals, Malone said.
In addition to the meal, which includes spaghetti and meatballs, bread, salad and dessert, the Oct. 16 event will feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and some live-auction items, according to Malone. The “Giving Tree,” which allows participants to provide specific donation amounts for an area child or adult, will return this year after its debut at last year’s dinner “went really well,” Malone said.
Last year, the spaghetti dinner raised $7,800 for the charity. Malone said donations of auction items from area businesses and individuals have been generous, and were still coming in at Coastal Point press time this week. “We’ve had so many donations,” he said. “It’s incredible.”
The silent auction will end around 7:30 p.m., Malone said. Live auction items will be featured throughout the evening.
The best part, he said, is that now that the community has become familiar with the work Santa’s Letters does, donations are coming in without much legwork on his part.
“Last year, I went around and talked to a lot of businesses. This year, I didn’t have to,” he said.
For more information, to purchase tickets for the spaghetti dinner or to volunteer to help with the event, go to www.santaslettersinc.com. Tickets can also be purchased through www.eventbrite.com, and can be found by searching for “santa” on the Eventbrite site. (Eventbrite will add a $3 processing fee to the ticket price.)
For more information, call Sean Malone at (302) 740-2119.
Those who are not able to attend the dinner but would like to donate to Santa’s Letters can do so through the website at www.santaslettersinc.com.