Spring is here. It’s time for spring cleaning, time to dispose of stuff we’ve enjoyed but no longer need or want. Chances are, we’ll send them to a thrift store — my place for good buys. Good in many ways:
• Good for the people who donate lovely items that have served their owners well and are now ready to give joy to other owners. If you’re like me, it’s hard to release items of sentimental value. With thanks to organizer doyen Marie Kondo, I’ve found a way to let go — thank the items for being part of your life and wish for them to give joy to new owners. Think of the spark your old suit or shoes or dishes or couch will bring to the eyes of someone who will try them for the first time.
• Good for the people who buy, especially those who cannot afford brand-new items, as I was when I arrived in this country as an immigrant. What a thrill it was to find well-made clothes at a fraction of their cost as new — as well as furniture, beddings, kitchen items and more. A few days after I’ve donated, I’d sometimes go to the thrift shop to find where my items are displayed. Once, I spied a young woman, barely able to speak English, inspecting a blazer that used to be mine. The smile on her face was priceless.
• Good also for people who have embraced recycling as a way of life, to always try to reuse instead of buying new. In my early years here, I bought a dark blue corduroy jumper for my toddler. When she outgrew it, I returned it to the thrift shop. The next time I visited, there was the jumper, high on a display stand, waiting for another joyful owner. Imagine the resources conserved by recycling.
• Good for treasure hunters, as I have become after discovering treasures that now adorn my home, such as original paintings from artists whose original works would have cost me hundreds of dollars.
• Good for the people who volunteer to accept donations, sort and tag items, arrange displays, manage store traffic and serve in the check-out counters. Most volunteers are retired people. By serving in thrift stores, they’ve found a rewarding way to spend part of their free time, an activity that helps structure their days, a venue for socializing in a highly constructive and productive way.
• Good for the community, because thrift stores raise revenue to support community-based programs or constituents, such as American veterans. Or, like Goodwill, they provide training and employment services for people who face barriers to employment. Thrift stores teach values of sharing, recycling, valuing scarce resources and giving back to the community.
Where I live near Bethany Beach, a search for thrift stores nearby turns up at least 10. I can recommend four that I visit frequently to donate or shop:
• ACTS (Atlantic Community Thrift Shop), 34634 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View;
• All Saints Parish Thrift Shop, 20673 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach;
• American Veterans Thrift Store, 35224 Hudson Way, Rehoboth Beach; and
• Samaritan Thrift Shop, 38293 London Avenue, Selbyville.
These thrift stores have spacious shops where merchandise is well-organized, nicely displayed, and properly sorted and priced. Their volunteers are friendly, cheerful and helpful. These are my go-to stores when I know that recycling someone’s donation would work well for me.