In the middle of the Lewes historic district, on Shipcarpenter Square, is what looks like a huge spinning wheel the size of a Ferris wheel. But it is actually a sort of fishing reel on dry land.
In the 1950s and 1960s, fishermen used to walk the top of it, balancing with the skill of acrobats and loggers in order to turn it and pull in the nets after returning to port from catching menhaden. Singing sea chanteys to help them step and work as a team in rhythm, the fishermen — both Black and White — worked together. What was right-side-up, became upside-down, except for the perfectly timed movement of the men.
Daughters of the fishermen recalled the bleeding hands of their fathers who held the line. Yet when the menhaden fishing industry and fish processing plants closed operations, the workers were forced to do a different sort of dance to find their bearings and pull in a profit, and those who had worked together separated once more as they climbed to survive. What was right-side-up became upside-down.
A town that was majority African American in 1966 rapidly lost its population. Some of the fishermen sent their children to college or to the armed services, but those returning Black children could not afford to buy a house in their hometown. A town that had once hosted Duke Ellington and others at the Happy Day Club at the Community Coliseum drew map lines to form a district requiring structure relocation, historic homes dismantled and relocated from other neighborhoods to be transported in to replace the modest homes of the fishermen.
In an effort to economically save the town, which lost its fishing industry when the numbers of fish dwindled, it lost its identity to gentrification.
In light of the first national celebration of Juneteenth — an observance marking the day in 1965 that word reached enslaved African Americans in Texas that they had been officially emancipated — on June 19 and 20, in a region where there had historically not been official Juneteenth celebrations, local historians are working to find the truth about the racial history of the first city in the First State.
Lewes lives in the shadow of the Mason Dixon line.
Darold Cuba — a doctoral candidate studying history at the University of Cambridge (St. John’s College), and who holds a master’s degree from Harvard, where he served as a Center for Public Leadership Fellow in 2021 — said he prefers to quote W.E.B. Du Bois when he considers Lewes’ history from the early 1600s to today.
“Nations reel and stagger on their way; they make hideous mistakes; they commit frightful wrongs; they do great and beautiful things. And shall we not best guide humanity by telling the truth about all this, so far as the truth is ascertainable?” Du Bois wrote in “Black Reconstruction in America, 1860-1880,” published in 1935.
“Can truth be easily ascertainable when it is not written?” Cuba asked. “This is why oral history is so important to record in audio or video from the people who lived here,” said the Harvard student, who also holds a master’s degree in oral history from Columbia University and was recently hired as the Lewes Historical Society’s first oral historian, working on the “In Their Voices” oral history project. “There are already gaps in what we know about areas such as Belltown, because literate Whites in that era rarely wrote about Black people.”
Cuba echoed Lewes Journal writer Tad Glasscock, who in 2021 cited William H. Williams’ writing in 1999, “Literate Whites Barely Wrote About [Black people]…” as Williams introduced his book, “Slavery and Freedom in Delaware, 1639-1865.” Williams described the records of the free Black population in post-Civil War-era Delaware as “not numerous, detailed, or complete.”
Williams went on to declare that “the apathetic treatment of Black history in Delaware is reflected in the meager historical record of Belltown” and that the “negligible record of Delaware’s Black history makes it difficult to speak with certainty about Belltown’s founding.”
Cuba said the “In Their Voices” oral history project, LHS’s Finding Their Voices: African-American History & Legacy walking tours (through Oct. 30), and the Asking After the Ancestors roundtable lecture series this year at the historical society begin to attempt to do that work and fill the resulting gaps left from such policies and practices as Glasscock outlined.
Belltown is just one of many self-sustaining historic African American communities in Lewes, which also included Chamomile, Pilotown, Jimtown and PineTown — “freedom colonies,” as they are generally known in the U.S.
Cuba is the founder of the Mapping Freedom initiative (TMFi) which maps all of the freedom colonies in the world using GIS technology and is his doctoral dissertation.
“Many generations of African Americans in Lewes lived, loved, worked and played in these communities of marronage, building prosperous families, strong foundations and cheerful traditions that continue to this day,” Cuba explained, “as a ‘safe space’ away from all of the systemic White supremacy and institutionalized race/ism that was the norm of the country’s value system. But the average person in Lewes today wouldn’t know this.”
Cuba had just finished a stint working at the New York Times when he founded Disrupt Wikipedia, a knowledge-parity and open-equity initiative (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criticism_of_Wikipedia#Systemic_bias_in_coverage) that seeks to “disrupt, dismantle and eliminate the systemic and institutional bias and inequity in representation on Wikipedia platforms“ while he served as the Ivy League’s first Wikipedia fellow, resident and visiting scholar at Columbia University.
He said he found it fitting that in the very same week Harvard — the country’s “oldest, richest and most prestigious institution of higher learning,” as the Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson reported this year — released its 134-page report (“Report of the Presidential Committee on Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University”) on its near-400-year history and legacy of slavery, the Lewes Historical Society completed its first interview of its “In Their Voices” oral history project.
The historical society interviewed Mrs. Lorraine Emaline Smith, a pioneer in early childhood education in her own right, and the widow of Lewes’ first African American mayor, George H.P. Smith.
“I was born in the basement of Beebe Hospital, but that’s just how it was,” Lorraine Emaline Smith told Darold Cuba. Cuba’s reaction to her quiet revelation was not as calm.
“The quiet air of resignation that accompanies this revelation is one we’ve come to experience whenever we talk to people involved in documenting the history of the African American experience in Lewes,” Cuba said. “The centuries-long history of discrimination and bias is present at every level of society and every instance of conversation.”
When there was a recent city council debate about whether the reel — facing the sidewalk, rather than the water on the Lewes Historical Society campus — did not meet architectural standards for the now residential community, a rally last September to save the reel drew residents of Sussex areas including Milford, Frankford, Millsboro and Georgetown to share their Lewes memories.
Tim Timmons served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and retired from the Delaware Department of Corrections, and currently works for the U.S. Postal Service. He was raised in “fish-factory housing” in the early 1960s and shared how the prices of housing in Lewes nowadays would be more than most veterans could afford.
Robert Kennedy’s parents both worked for the president of two menhaden plants in Lewes. His father was the general manager/comptroller, and his mother was the president’s private secretary and a corporate officer for the 21 fishing corporations fishing out of Lewes. In his younger days, Kennedy worked summers at the plants as a lab assistant, a general processing-plant worker, shipyard laborer and a second engineer on two Menhaden boards.
After finishing military service, Kennedy returned to Lewes and worked as assistant comptroller until 1974. After a career in the public and private sector, Kennedy brought his wife, Jan, to Lewes, and they built their home in Cape Shores, on the site of one of the former menhaden plants.
The Rev. George H. Edwards came to Delaware at the age of 19 and worked at the Fish Products Company from 1953 through 1964, a year before the factory closed.
“I worked on the dock as they brought the fish in,” Edwards told the rally crowd. “When the boats came in, they would take the nets off and put them on the reel and use it to wash the nets off. The reel may not look like much, but it was a symbol of the time.”
Edwards was a founding member of Friendship Baptist Church, established at Fort Miles in 1957 and moved to 4th Street in Lewes. He spoke about the businessmen and workers at the factory who formed a church. He then formally began ministry in 1975 and attended the American Bible School of Theology.
“The parents worked hard to make sure the children would go on to get their education in Dover and Wilmington,” explained Esthelda R. Parker Selby, who is a member of the Delaware State University Board of Trustees. “My family lived across from the mayor’s hotel in Lewes, in a little bungalow. As a toddler, I’d walk up town, and the local policeman treated us like we were one of his children — quite different from today.”
She said neighbors and all the adults in the community back then in the 1950s instilled in children the value of education, no matter how far one had to go to attain it. Selby attended elementary school in Milton and completed secondary school in Georgetown, both schools identified with a C, for “colored.” Graduating from William C. Jason Comprehensive High School in Georgetown, which became Delaware Technical Community College, she went on to teach in the 1970s at Cape Henlopen High School and served as principal for several schools before serving as an adjunct professor at Delaware State University and serving in leadership on the boards of numerous community organizations.
Selby also went on to serve on the Milton Historical Society board, Delaware Historic Preservation board, AARP local advisory committee, Beebe Medical Center board, Delmarva Peninsula Red Cross Board of Directors, Delaware Historical Society board and Delaware Technical Community College Development Council, as well as past chairperson of the Rehoboth Art League Cottage Tour, and member of the Delaware Principal’s Academy board, among other posts.
Bill Collick, a current board member of the Cape Henlopen School District and board president of Pathways to Success, which prepares youth and young adults for college, also shared what it was like to play at the local park and the sense of community that fueled his passion for mentoring.
As Cuba explained, communities such as Chamomile, Pilot Town, Belltown, Jim Town, Pine Town, Cool Springs and other such “freedom colony” enclaves became safe havens built by town founders to protect their families and communities from some of the more extreme ravages of society, such as re-enslavement, sharecropping, lynchings, and other targeted atrocities and human-rights abuses.
And yet there were other effects of Jim Crow in Sussex County that threatened people’s safety.
“My father worked for almost two decades on the Menhaden Net Reel and never learned how to swim,” the African American Heritage Commission’s Trina Brown-Hicks revealed in the first Lewes Historical Society’s “Asking After the Ancestors” roundtable lecture series, sparking a conversation on the country’s history of segregation that denied generations of Black children the opportunity to learn to swim.
Members of the community have rich oral histories, joyful and bittersweet stories to share, but on paper, the historian sometimes gets clues from what is not there. On the last stop of the “Finding Their Voices” walking tour, at the famed Ryves Holt House on Second Street, the state’s oldest structure in its original foundation, tourgoers learn that U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jacob Jones was willed “an old Negro woman, named Nancy.” Not much else is written about Nancy. In the accompanying inventory of the will, Nancy is referred to as “having no value.”