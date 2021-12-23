The sacred story of Christmas came to life outdoors, under a clear sky on a chilly December night, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church.
Adults and children sat on bales of hay near the side entrance of the Ocean View church and watched as, every half hour, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, church members, dressed as Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men and shepherds, reenacted the birth of Jesus, who was laid in a manger.
Nearby, a choir that included the Rev. Rebecca Collison, Senior Pastor, and her husband Glenn, accompanied by guitar, sang “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and its timeless lyrics, “The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight” rose heavenward.
The narrator read Luke 1:33 from the Bible, “And he shall reign over the house of Jacob forever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end” and the choir sang “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Silent Night.” Joseph, Mary and the angel kept loving eyes on Baby Jesus, represented by a blue-eyed baby doll swaddled in a brown cloth.
Next was the Biblical passage Matthew 1:18-25, in part, “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins. Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, ‘Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us. Then Joseph being raised from sleep did as the angel of the Lord had bidden him, and took unto him his wife: And knew her not till she had brought forth her firstborn son: and he called his name JESUS.”
Following “Away in a Manger” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” the Three Wise Men entered, each carrying a gift, and bowed before the baby as shepherds kept watch.
After “The First Noel” ended the performance, everyone was invited to the hospitality table for freshly baked cookies and hot chocolate.
“Oh my gosh, you guys have to get some of these cookies,” a woman was heard telling her friends as they headed in that direction.
“My mother used to make 20 pounds of those sugar cookies and we’d eat them in one day,” a man laughed in reply.
“Having the nativity outside makes the story come alive,” the Rev. Collison said, a few days before the Live Nativity.
“The Christmas story is part of our community. It’s not just something we read about. When it’s live, it is enacted right where the people walk and talk every day, so that story becomes a part of us. When you go see a live nativity, you are in the action. You are face to face no matter what the weather is, no matter what is going on in your life. You can step aside and remember. We think about something greater than ourselves,” she said.