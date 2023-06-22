Named the “Legacy House,” this 2020 canalfront home is a testament to the deep local family roots of the recently retired homeowners, who grew up in Sussex County and whose ancestors have been in the area since the 1700s. After living out-of-state for their careers, the owners returned to the area to build a home on the two lots purchased by her parents more than 60 years ago.
Family was paramount to the owners in planning a spacious home with an open floorplan to enjoy with their children and grandchildren, now and for generations to come. The home is bright and airy, with tall ceilings and doors, and is filled with treasured family mementos and antiques, many of which have been recycled and repurposed. A painted blue secretary in the dining area now serves as a fully stocked bar, and a sheet-music cabinet in the primary bedroom provides a perfect spot for storage.
The large granite kitchen island anchors all of the family activities in the main living area, while a spacious screened porch beckons from the rear of the house. A primary suite next to the living room provides full first-floor living for the couple, while upstairs guests can enjoy three bedrooms, an adjacent lounge and open deck perched high in the trees. A slate patio down by the canal offers a cozy spot for s’mores around the firepit.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Like all 10 homes on the 2023 tour, this home will be available to be seen virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets.
