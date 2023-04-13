The Father’s Day edition of the Coastal Point newspaper will include an insert of its newest publication, Explore Coastal Delaware, on June 16. The publication will also be available at local businesses, events and select outdoor boxes. Additionally, a digital E-Edition will be accessible on the Coastal Point website: www.CoastalPoint.com
Explore Coastal Delaware is a print guide featuring information on parks, trails, local events, activities, attractions and so much more! Whether readers are looking for a day on the water or rainy-day fun — and everything in-between — Explore Coastal Delaware is the perfect guide for visitors and locals alike.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to share our favorite features of this beautiful region we call home. For years the Coastal Point has worked to seamlessly integrate the best of the area into the weekly paper for our readers, and now we’re happy to be able to offer a focused guide dedicated entirely to this goal,” said special publications editor, Taryn King.
Explore Coastal Delaware’s first issue will showcase a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities ranging from historical attractions to arcades, and watersports to nature centers. Look for special features on must-see locations, as well as an antiques map and beverage trail.