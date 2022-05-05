Here in Southern Delaware, people request home décor of their favorite season — summer.
Often, as an interior designer, I must shop to find those special items. This takes time.
I was once given a T- shirt that said, “Shop till you drop.”
It’s true, I do. I’m known for marathon shopping, my sleuth-like bargain hunting skills and my keen eye for the most obscure items people want but can’t find.
I recently found an 8-foot acrylic Marlin for someone’s wall. He told me he wanted a big fish!
What unique items do you want in your home?