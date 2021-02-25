Let’s face it. Everyone loves a bargain! We often shop the internet, looking for items, comparing prices and searching for bargains. The word “sale” often causes people to quickly make their purchases.
Sometimes, though, a bargain isn’t a bargain. I had a client whose husband was a bargain shopper. One day he arrives home with monster, dark-brown leather sofa in his truck. He hadn’t measured the sofa or their room. Of course, it was too big — and oh, by the way, his wife hated it.
While working with them, I gently asked the husband to stop bringing “bargains” home, because he was wasting his money. I went ahead, measured the room, designed a floorplan and took them shopping for furnishings I’d preselected.
During the presentation, and before I had a chance to talk prices, he said to me, “Great, we’ll take everything!” He became a believer in the process of interior design. From that point on, he wouldn’t buy a lamp without calling me first.
A good-looking room takes time, planning and details. If you aren’t that type of personality, call in the professionals to get it right the first time.